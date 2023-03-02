All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Secretary of Ukraine's National Security Council announces change of Crimea liberation strategy

Iryna BalachukThursday, 2 March 2023, 11:35

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), has announced that Ukraine is going to change its strategy for the future liberation of Crimea. 

Source: Danilov on Twitter

Quote from Danilov: "The Strategy for the de-occupation of Crimea – it's time for a new edition. The sequence of means of de-occupation – political-diplomatic, military, economic, etc. – requires a change in priorities."

Details: The NSDC Secretary did not elaborate on what the changes will be exactly, and neither has he clarified any other details. 

Background:

  • The Russian invaders are building fortifications in occupied Crimea to bolster defences.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that there will be peace in Ukraine with the return of Crimea.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war

"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot

Zelenskyy makes series of dismissals in Security Service of Ukraine top management

Russians conduct 130 strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut in 24 hours

"People were lying on the road, slowly dying": notices of suspicion served for shooting evacuation convoy in Irpin

Russian soldiers execute Ukrainian PoW after he says "Glory to Ukraine"

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Ukrainian border guards share footage of Wagner Group fighters being eliminated in Bakhmut
23:21
Ukraine is privately asking US for cluster munitions for drone use
23:04
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war
22:24
"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot
21:43
Security Council Secretary assures that there is no question of Bakhmut's siege
21:27
Russia loses 5 times more soldiers than Ukraine in battles for Bakhmut – CNN
21:12
Kuleba calls on International Criminal Court prosecutor to investigate shooting of Ukrainian PoW
21:06
Ammunition and responsibility for Russia: Kuleba spoke about what he discussed with leaders of German SDP
20:53
Ukraine's Security Service to investigate shooting of Ukrainian soldier
20:49
The General Staff: The occupiers set up a military medical commission in a hotel in Kadiivka - the wounded are being returned to the front
All News