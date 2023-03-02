Secretary of Ukraine's National Security Council announces change of Crimea liberation strategy

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), has announced that Ukraine is going to change its strategy for the future liberation of Crimea.

Quote from Danilov: "The Strategy for the de-occupation of Crimea – it's time for a new edition. The sequence of means of de-occupation – political-diplomatic, military, economic, etc. – requires a change in priorities."

The Strategy for the de-occupation of Crimea – it’s time for a new edition. The sequence of means of de-occupation – political-diplomatic, military, economic, etc. – requires a change in priorities. — Oleksiy Danilov (@OleksiyDanilov) March 2, 2023

Details: The NSDC Secretary did not elaborate on what the changes will be exactly, and neither has he clarified any other details.

The Russian invaders are building fortifications in occupied Crimea to bolster defences.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that there will be peace in Ukraine with the return of Crimea.

