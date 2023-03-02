US will announce another package of military aid to Ukraine
The United States is expected to announce another round of assistance for Ukraine on Friday, 3 March.
Source: The Washington Post, citing John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council of the White House
Details: While Kirby did not go into detail, he said the package "will include mostly ammunitions… that the Ukrainians will need for the systems that they already have."
Background: The previous round of US military aid to Ukraine was announced on 24 February, the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
The US$2 billion package included unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), anti-UAV and electronic warfare equipment, as well as critical artillery ammunition and precision-guided weapons.
The total amount of US military aid to Ukraine since February 2022 has exceeded US$30 billion.
