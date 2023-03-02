All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US will announce another package of military aid to Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 2 March 2023, 21:56

The United States is expected to announce another round of assistance for Ukraine on Friday, 3 March.

Source: The Washington Post, citing John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council of the White House

Details: While Kirby did not go into detail, he said the package "will include mostly ammunitions… that the Ukrainians will need for the systems that they already have."

Advertisement:

Background: The previous round of US military aid to Ukraine was announced on 24 February, the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The US$2 billion package included unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), anti-UAV and electronic warfare equipment, as well as critical artillery ammunition and precision-guided weapons.

The total amount of US military aid to Ukraine since February 2022 has exceeded US$30 billion.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: