US will announce another package of military aid to Ukraine

The United States is expected to announce another round of assistance for Ukraine on Friday, 3 March.

Source: The Washington Post, citing John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council of the White House

Details: While Kirby did not go into detail, he said the package "will include mostly ammunitions… that the Ukrainians will need for the systems that they already have."

Background: The previous round of US military aid to Ukraine was announced on 24 February, the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The US$2 billion package included unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), anti-UAV and electronic warfare equipment, as well as critical artillery ammunition and precision-guided weapons.

The total amount of US military aid to Ukraine since February 2022 has exceeded US$30 billion.

