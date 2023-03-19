Czech President: Ukraine has only one attempt to conduct huge counteroffensive

Czech President Petr Pavel has suggested that Ukraine should use the opportunity for a counteroffensive this year, as it will be extremely difficult to get help from its allies for another attempt in the future.

Source: Pavel in an interview with Rzeczpospolita



Quote: "Many countries, many politicians expect some progress this year. I think that Ukraine will have only one attempt to launch a huge counteroffensive.

So if it decides to launch a huge counteroffensive and fails, it will be extremely difficult to get funding for the next one."

Details: Pavel specified that "this should happen within a few months".

The Czech President is convinced that "the window of opportunity is open this year".

In his opinion, "after next winter, it will be extremely difficult to maintain the current level of assistance".

"War fatigue is not only the depletion of human resources and equipment, the destruction of infrastructure in Ukraine, but also fatigue in the countries that provide assistance," Pavel said.

