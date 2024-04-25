All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Oleksandr Yushchenko, Chief Sergeant of Khartiia Brigade, killed in action

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 25 April 2024, 22:54
Oleksandr Yushchenko, Chief Sergeant of Khartiia Brigade, killed in action
Oleksandr Yushchenko, Chief Sergeant of the 13th Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. Photo: Social media

Oleksandr Yushchenko, Chief Sergeant of the 13th Rapid Reaction Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), has been killed in a combat mission near the village of Dolynske (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast).

Source: Khartiia Brigade press service; Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk on Telegram

Quote from the mayor: "Chief Sergeant Oleksandr Mykhailovych Yushchenko was killed on 23 April 2024 while performing a combat mission to protect the territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine near the village of Dolynske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: The funeral service will be held on Friday, 26 April, at 11 o'clock at the Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral in Lutsk.

For reference: The brigade said Oleksandr Yushchenko began his military career in 2005, training as a tank driver, and became a section leader within a year.

He returned to the military in 2014. As a member of Special Group Omega, he took part in combat operations in Ukraine’s east. He was awarded a presentation pistol and the Order for Courage, third class.

In 2015, Oleksandr co-founded the 4th Rapid Reaction "Rubizh" Brigade of the NGU.

He became the commander of the NGU’s 25th Separate Brigade of Public Order Protection in 2018.

He was mobilised into the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2022. Later he was moved to the 5th Separate Brigade of the NGU.

He began his service in the NGU’s 13th Rapid Reaction Khartiia Brigade in April 2023 and was immediately appointed as chief sergeant of the brigade.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warNational Guard
Advertisement:

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

Russians may transfer their airborne divisions to east – ISW

All News
war
Ukraine's Parliament approves bill to create register of people affected by Russian aggression
Media says US believes new aid will enable Ukraine to seize initiative
Russians attack Avdiivka and six other fronts, 93 clashes occur in a day – Ukraine's General Staff report
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: