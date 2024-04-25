Oleksandr Yushchenko, Chief Sergeant of Khartiia Brigade, killed in action

Oleksandr Yushchenko, Chief Sergeant of the 13th Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. Photo: Social media

Oleksandr Yushchenko, Chief Sergeant of the 13th Rapid Reaction Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), has been killed in a combat mission near the village of Dolynske (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast).

Source: Khartiia Brigade press service; Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk on Telegram

Quote from the mayor: "Chief Sergeant Oleksandr Mykhailovych Yushchenko was killed on 23 April 2024 while performing a combat mission to protect the territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine near the village of Dolynske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: The funeral service will be held on Friday, 26 April, at 11 o'clock at the Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral in Lutsk.

For reference: The brigade said Oleksandr Yushchenko began his military career in 2005, training as a tank driver, and became a section leader within a year.

He returned to the military in 2014. As a member of Special Group Omega, he took part in combat operations in Ukraine’s east. He was awarded a presentation pistol and the Order for Courage, third class.

In 2015, Oleksandr co-founded the 4th Rapid Reaction "Rubizh" Brigade of the NGU.

He became the commander of the NGU’s 25th Separate Brigade of Public Order Protection in 2018.

He was mobilised into the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2022. Later he was moved to the 5th Separate Brigade of the NGU.

He began his service in the NGU’s 13th Rapid Reaction Khartiia Brigade in April 2023 and was immediately appointed as chief sergeant of the brigade.

Support UP or become our patron!