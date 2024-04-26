All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Despite heavy losses, Russia capable of seizing towns near Avdiivka – UK Defence Intelligence

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 26 April 2024, 12:29
Despite heavy losses, Russia capable of seizing towns near Avdiivka – UK Defence Intelligence
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Defence Intelligence of the United Kingdom has analysed the situation in the area of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, where they are recording further Russian advancement.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 26 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The intelligence notes that the advancement of the Russians in this area has accelerated over the past week. 

Advertisement:

The ground forces of the Russian occupation army have created a narrow passage deep into Ukrainian territory to enter the town of Ocheretyne, located approximately 15 kilometres north of Avdiivka. 

Since Russian troops took control of Avdiivka in mid-February 2024, this area remains one of the main directions of Russian operations, added intelligence. 

"Despite sustaining continued high losses, it is highly likely that RGF are able to continuously target Ukrainian positions in the area and have taken control of several small settlements," the review says.

Background:

  • In the previous review, the intelligence analysed the detention of Timur Ivanov, Deputy Minister of Defence of Russia, on bribery charges.
  • Before that, Defence Intelligence of the United Kingdom analysed reports of a record number of desertion cases being considered by military courts in Russia, as well as a record number of requests from Russians for asylum in foreign countries.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: AvdiivkaArmed Forceswar
Advertisement:

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

Russians may transfer their airborne divisions to east – ISW

All News
Avdiivka
Ukraine lost Avdiivka because of aid delay – US National Security Advisor
Russians repeat Avdiivka attack tactics to capture Chasiv Yar – UK Defence Intelligence
Situation is difficult on 3 fronts, Ukraine has successes on 2 others – Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: