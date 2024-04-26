Despite heavy losses, Russia capable of seizing towns near Avdiivka – UK Defence Intelligence

The Defence Intelligence of the United Kingdom has analysed the situation in the area of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, where they are recording further Russian advancement.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 26 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The intelligence notes that the advancement of the Russians in this area has accelerated over the past week.

The ground forces of the Russian occupation army have created a narrow passage deep into Ukrainian territory to enter the town of Ocheretyne, located approximately 15 kilometres north of Avdiivka.

Since Russian troops took control of Avdiivka in mid-February 2024, this area remains one of the main directions of Russian operations, added intelligence.

"Despite sustaining continued high losses, it is highly likely that RGF are able to continuously target Ukrainian positions in the area and have taken control of several small settlements," the review says.

