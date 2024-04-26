All Sections
West must avoid becoming as dependent on China as it was on Russia – Stoltenberg

Iryna Balachuk, Iryna KutielievaFriday, 26 April 2024, 09:26
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that China should stop supporting the Russian Federation in its war against Ukraine if it wants to have good relations with the West, and has also warned the allies against becoming dependent on Chinese resources.

Source: Stoltenberg during a visit to Berlin, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Reuters

Details: Stoltenberg said the Russian Federation desperately needs the support of China, which supports its military-industrial complex by providing high-tech goods, particularly semiconductors.

Quote: "Last year, Russia imported 90% of its microelectronics from China, used to produce missiles, tanks and aircraft. China is also working to provide Russia with improved satellite capabilities and imaging."

The NATO Secretary General recalled that China says it wants to have good relations with the West.

"At the same time, Beijing continues to fuel the largest armed conflict in Europe since World War Two. They cannot have it both ways," he warned.

Stoltenberg warned Western allies against becoming as dependent on China as they were on Russia.

"In the past, we made the mistake of becoming dependent on Russian oil and gas. We must not repeat that mistake with China. Depending on its money, its raw materials, its technologies - dependencies make us vulnerable," he emphasised.

