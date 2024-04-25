All Sections
US Department of State has not decided how to help bring Ukrainian men back to Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 25 April 2024, 21:53
Stock photo: Getty images

Daniel Sizek, representative of the US State Department in Brussels, considers the decision of the Ukrainian government to stop providing consular services to men liable for military service a "complicated issue" and says the US government has no position or a decision for it at the moment.

Source: Sizek in a comment for Radio Liberty, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "There has so far been no decision or a position of the US government whether to help Ukraine in this or not."

Details: Commenting on whether the US government would help Ukraine bring men back, Sizek stated that this is a "complicated issue" but "the Ukrainian government has a right to define its policy".

Sizek mentioned that European countries and the US to some extent gave shelter to Ukrainians who fled Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and this "was another important part" of their support.

"At the same time, it is correct that the Ukrainian government needs to assess the situation intensely and thoroughly. It is natural that the situation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine is being assessed, and the US government respects the right of the Ukrainian government to define its policy," Sizek concluded.

Background:

  • Poland and Lithuania stated they could help Ukraine bring back men liable for military service.
  • On 23 April, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba confirmed reports of the suspension of consular services for Ukrainian men liable for military service. 
  • The Ministry of Foreign Affairs later stated that after the mobilisation law enters into force on 18 May 2024, "the process of accepting and reviewing applications for consular actions will continue, taking into account the new requirements arising from provisions of the law."

Subjects: USAUkrainemobilisation
