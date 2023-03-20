Ukraine's Security Service exposes underground "communist bolshevik party" centres

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has exposed underground cells of the so-called Communist Party of the Soviet Union in Kyiv and six other oblasts of the country.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "This is a Russian organisation controlled by the FSB that actively participates in subversive activities against Ukraine.

After the full-scale invasion, the alliance organisers tried to create an extensive network of ‘regional committees’ in our country.

Their ‘activists’ were supposed to call for mass support for the Russian occupiers and set up ‘commandant's offices’ to collect intelligence and prepare enemy sabotage.

They campaigned for local residents to join their units, including former and active military personnel who started their service during the Soviet era."

Details: The SSU has established that the pro-Kremlin organisation is headed by Yurii Shchipkov, the head of the "Central Committee of the Bolsheviks" based in Moscow.

On his instructions, underground "branches" of the organisation were created in Kyiv, as well as in Kharkiv, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, and Chernihiv oblasts.

Russia involved more than 45 people in its functioning, using their homes for secret meetings of the Russian underground and planning subversive activities.

The head of the Moscow "Central Committee" gave instructions for carrying out criminal actions through a specially created anonymous Telegram channel.

The SSU states that, thanks to its prompt intervention, none of the Russian subversive plans were implemented.

During searches at the suspects’ places of residence, law enforcement officers discovered:

Russian passports;

unregistered weapons and ammunition;

mobile phones with evidence of correspondence with the Russian "overseer";

pro-Kremlin propaganda materials.

According to the Security Service’s materials, one of the organisers of the organisation was served with a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Art. 109 (public appeals for violent seizure of state power);

Art. 436 (public calls to wage an aggressive war or an armed conflict).

The investigation is ongoing to hold others involved accountable.

