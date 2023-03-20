More than 300 deported Ukrainian children are now home

As of 20 March 2023, Ukraine has managed to get 308 children who were illegally deported to Russia back home.

The National Information Bureau has reported that the occupiers abducted 16,226 minors, as stated on the Children of War platform.

Nevertheless, the Russian Federation claims in its open sources that they deported 744,000 children from Ukraine.

464 children have been killed during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and 935 more wounded.

387 children went missing, and 10,576 have been found.

The data on the Children of War platform is provided by the Prosecutor General’s Office, the National Police, the Verkhovna Rada’s [Ukrainian Parliament – ed.] Commissioner for Human Rights, etc.

The platform was created by the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, following an instruction from the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine has established 164 cases of Ukrainian children being illegally deported by Russians.

