All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosion of collaborator's car in Kherson Oblast kills "chief" of pre-trial detention centre

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 20 March 2023, 11:44
Explosion of collaborator's car in Kherson Oblast kills chief of pre-trial detention centre

Serhii Moskalenko, the "chief" of a detention centre involved in the torture of local residents, was killed on 17 March in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast. 

Source: Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine press office; National Resistance Center press office

Details: According to the National Resistance Center, Moskalenko had a private security company called Jaguar before the full-scale war, and during the occupation, Russians assigned him as "head of the temporary detention centre" in the so-called "Nova Kakhovka Police Department".

Advertisement:

The National Resistance Center reports that the 44-year-old collaborator was involved in the kidnapping and torture of civilians in the Kakhovka district.

Background: 

  • On 17 March, a police officer collaborating with the Russian occupation regime in Kherson Oblast was killed when his car exploded. He served as the commander of the so-called Patrol and Checkpoint Service of the Nova Kakhovka City Police Department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.
  • The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation claimed that a special device was placed under the left wing of the VAZ-2121 car driven by the collaborationist.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: