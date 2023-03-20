All Sections
Explosion of collaborator's car in Kherson Oblast kills "chief" of pre-trial detention centre

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 20 March 2023, 12:44
Explosion of collaborator's car in Kherson Oblast kills chief of pre-trial detention centre

Serhii Moskalenko, the "chief" of a detention centre involved in the torture of local residents, was killed on 17 March in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast. 

Source: Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine press office; National Resistance Center press office

Details: According to the National Resistance Center, Moskalenko had a private security company called Jaguar before the full-scale war, and during the occupation, Russians assigned him as "head of the temporary detention centre" in the so-called "Nova Kakhovka Police Department".

The National Resistance Center reports that the 44-year-old collaborator was involved in the kidnapping and torture of civilians in the Kakhovka district.

Background: 

  • On 17 March, a police officer collaborating with the Russian occupation regime in Kherson Oblast was killed when his car exploded. He served as the commander of the so-called Patrol and Checkpoint Service of the Nova Kakhovka City Police Department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.
  • The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation claimed that a special device was placed under the left wing of the VAZ-2121 car driven by the collaborationist.

