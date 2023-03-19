All Sections
Police officer collaborating with Russian occupation regime in Kherson Oblast killed after his car explodes

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 19 March 2023, 18:05
Police officer collaborating with Russian occupation regime in Kherson Oblast killed after his car explodes

A police officer collaborating with the Russian occupation regime in Kherson Oblast has been killed after his car exploded. He served as the commander of the so-called Patrol and Checkpoint Service of the Nova Kakhovka City Police Department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Source: Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation on Telegram

Quote: "The information obtained by the investigation indicates that on 17 March 2023 an unidentified person rigged the left side of a VAZ-2121 vehicle with an [explosive] device. The vehicle belonged to a platoon commander from the Patrol and Checkpoint Service of the Nova Kakhovka City Police Department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kherson Oblast.

An explosion occurred when the aforementioned commander was driving with his family through the village of Yuvileine in the Oleshky district of Kherson Oblast; the police officer was killed on the spot, and his wife and daughter sustained injuries."

Details: The Russian Investigative Committee added that the wife of the officer was the Chief of Staff of the Nova Kakhovka City Police Department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kherson Oblast.

Advertisement: