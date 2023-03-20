All Sections
State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development signs memorandum with National Anti-Corruption Bureau

"Economichna Pravda"Monday, 20 March 2023, 16:33

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development have signed a memorandum on cooperation in the field of prevention and countering corruption.

This was reported by the press service of the Agency.

The memorandum was signed by the head of the State Agency for Restoration and Development Mustafa Nayem, and the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Semen Kryvonos. It stipulates:

  • coordination and cooperation in the field of preventing and countering corruption,
  • development of internal control mechanisms to prevent bribery and other corruption offences in the Agency;
  • ensuring unhindered access to the Agency building to the employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau upon presentation of an official ID card and familiarisation with documents and other material carriers of information for the prevention and investigation of offences brought under the jurisdiction of the Bureau by law enforcement agencies.

"The memorandum [signed] with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau is not just a formal document on cooperation. The document provides for an unprecedented level of trust and cooperation. In fact, the memorandum gives employees of the National Bureau full access to all documents of the Agency. Therefore, integrity and zero tolerance for corruption become part of our daily activities," said Mustafa Nayem, the chairman of the Agency.

