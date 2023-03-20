All Sections
Borrell clarifies details of EU's "historic decision" on ammunition purchase for Ukraine

Monday, 20 March 2023, 17:40

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has confirmed the achievement of an agreement on the plan to provide Ukraine with 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition.

Source: European Pravda 

Quote: "A historic decision. Following my proposal, Member States agreed to deliver 1 mio rounds of artillery ammunition within the next 12 months," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

Details: Borrell clarified that the plan will be implemented in a three track approach.

First, 1 billion euros will be allocated from the European Peace Fund to compensate member states for supplies; secondly, the same amount will be directed to the joint procurement of ammunition; and thirdly, the EU states will place orders to ramp up production capacity of defence factories.

Background: Earlier, it became unofficially known that at a meeting of the Council of the EU, the ministers agreed on the initiative of joint supply of ammunition to Ukraine and replenishment of its own warehouses.

Before that, the EU's chief diplomat presented a three-pronged plan for a total of 2 billion euros. Its purpose, firstly, is to increase the supply of artillery ammunition for Ukraine’s Armed Forces; secondly, to introduce joint purchases of European states and accelerate their pace to replenish their own stocks; thirdly, to rapidly expand production capacities of the European defence industry.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who participated in the meeting remotely, emphasised that artillery ammunition is the first priority, and the preservation of the lives of Ukrainians directly depends on the volume and pace of deliveries.

