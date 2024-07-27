Ukraine's National Police on suspect in professor Iryna Farion's murder: "He loves Ukraine and thinks he did the right thing"
Andrii Niebytov, Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine, has shared his thoughts on Viacheslav Zinchenko, a suspect in the murder of linguist and former MP Iryna Farion, after talking to him.
Source: Andrii Niebytov, Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine, on Radio Svoboda (Radio Liberty)
Details: Niebytov confirmed that the weapon used in Farion’s murder has not yet been found and said that "the crime was planned over many days".
Quote from Niebytov: "Of course, the suspect, who planned all of this, bought clothes and was monitoring every escape route [...] He was planning to hide the weapon. [...]
I’ll put it this way: this person hasn’t come up with this idea by himself. You know that he was a member of certain groups that unfortunately weren’t pro-Ukrainian."
Details: Still, Niebytov said in response to a journalist’s questions that the suspect in Farion’s murder was a "totally pro-Ukrainian person" who "respects Ukraine".
Quote from Niebytov: "There’s a person, a totally pro-Ukrainian person. I have personally spoken with him. He respects Ukraine. His father is fighting in a brigade.
He loves Ukraine and thinks he did the right thing. He thinks Ukrainian society should not be divided. He had his own motives. [...]
He chose a target [...] someone who would be very vulnerable. [...]
He wouldn’t have stopped if law enforcement didn’t stop and arrest him."
Background:
- On 26 July, representatives of Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, the police, the Office of the Prosecutor General, and the Security Service of Ukraine held a joint briefing in Lviv regarding the investigation into Iryna Farion's murder.
- The investigation suggests that Farion was shot with a modified pistol from a distance of 1.5-2 metres; a sports cartridge case was discovered at the scene.
- Law enforcement agencies are investigating the suspect’s ties to a neo-Nazi movement, and the investigation has not ruled out a personal grudge. Maksym Buzhansky, an MP from the Servant of the People party, was also listed as a potential victim by the suspect.
- According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, the 18-year-old suspect is a resident of Dnipro. He rented at least three apartments in Lviv while preparing for Farion’s assassination. Investigators currently believe that the shooter was only a hitman.
- On 26 July, the court arrested 18-year-old Viacheslav Zinchenko without bail.
- After the court has chosen a preventive measure for him, Viacheslav Zinchenko, a suspect in the murder of linguist and former MP Iryna Farion, told reporters that he did not kill Farion, and that he has a negative attitude towards Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.
