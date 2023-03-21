Russians attack Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast
Tuesday, 21 March 2023, 14:59
Russian occupation forces have attacked Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, partially damaging a house.
Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram
Quote: "The Russians fired on the city of Chasiv Yar. A house is partially damaged.
The terror of cities continues. The only way out is victory."
