Russians attack Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast

Russian occupation forces have attacked Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, partially damaging a house.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians fired on the city of Chasiv Yar. A house is partially damaged.

The terror of cities continues. The only way out is victory."

