All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 24 March 2023, 17:19

OLEKSII PAVLYSH 

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution that will significantly accelerate the creation and supply of domestically-made UAVs to the front, and create conditions for the rapid development of Ukrainian military technology.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, on Telegram

Advertisement:

Details: As he states, this is "a historic decision that can bring our victory closer and develop the UAV market in Ukraine".

Quote: "We worked comprehensively with all Ukrainian UAV manufacturers as part of the Drone Manufacturing Coordination Headquarters. We have gathered their pains and blockers and are moving systematically to resolve issues. Together with the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Strategic Industry and the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine.

The recent decision will allow UAV manufacturers to grow more actively, scale up, reinvest profits, and compete with foreign companies. Instead of spending months on unnecessary paperwork and bureaucracy, we will get faster approval of UAVs for operation, their purchase and delivery to the contact line," the minister said.

Details: Fedorov believes the resolution fundamentally changes the state's approach to the military technology business.

"Previously, the profit margin on foreign components was 1%, and 30% on [Ukraine’s] own goods and services. This regulation hindered the development of Ukrainian manufacturers, encouraging them to move abroad or manipulate documents. This had to be changed.

To stimulate the development of UAVs in Ukraine and attract more companies to the production, scaling and localisation of components, the government has raised the profit share to 25%," Fedorov said.

"A month ago, we removed the problem of expert control of dual-use goods by adopting a fast-track for drones. And now, we can officially say that the Army of Drones project has grown from a relatively volunteer project into a large-scale state programme to support the development of the domestic UAV market. This is a direct path to victory and saving the lives of our defenders," he concluded.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: