Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine

OLEKSII PAVLYSH

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution that will significantly accelerate the creation and supply of domestically-made UAVs to the front, and create conditions for the rapid development of Ukrainian military technology.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, on Telegram

Details: As he states, this is "a historic decision that can bring our victory closer and develop the UAV market in Ukraine".

Quote: "We worked comprehensively with all Ukrainian UAV manufacturers as part of the Drone Manufacturing Coordination Headquarters. We have gathered their pains and blockers and are moving systematically to resolve issues. Together with the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Strategic Industry and the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine.

The recent decision will allow UAV manufacturers to grow more actively, scale up, reinvest profits, and compete with foreign companies. Instead of spending months on unnecessary paperwork and bureaucracy, we will get faster approval of UAVs for operation, their purchase and delivery to the contact line," the minister said.

Details: Fedorov believes the resolution fundamentally changes the state's approach to the military technology business.

"Previously, the profit margin on foreign components was 1%, and 30% on [Ukraine’s] own goods and services. This regulation hindered the development of Ukrainian manufacturers, encouraging them to move abroad or manipulate documents. This had to be changed.

To stimulate the development of UAVs in Ukraine and attract more companies to the production, scaling and localisation of components, the government has raised the profit share to 25%," Fedorov said.

"A month ago, we removed the problem of expert control of dual-use goods by adopting a fast-track for drones. And now, we can officially say that the Army of Drones project has grown from a relatively volunteer project into a large-scale state programme to support the development of the domestic UAV market. This is a direct path to victory and saving the lives of our defenders," he concluded.

