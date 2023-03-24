All Sections
Russian occupation administration takes over the Askaniia-Nova nature reserve

Friday, 24 March 2023, 23:18
Russian occupation authorities have taken over the administration of the Askaniia-Nova nature reserve in Kherson Oblast.

Source: UAnimals, a Ukrainian animal welfare organisation, on Facebook

Details: UAnimals said that the unique nature reserve has been occupied by Russian forces since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Despite the occupation, the Ukrainian staff of the nature reserve continued to carry out their duties without, however, collaborating with the Russian occupation forces.

Quote: "On 20 March 2023, Sergey Kiriyenko, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Administration, collaborator Volodymyr Saldo, the ‘acting governor’ of Kherson Oblast, and Dmitry Meshcheryakov, who had been appointed as the Askaniia-Nova director by the [Russian-controlled] ‘Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology of Kherson Oblast’, arrived at Askaniia-Nova.

According to information from open sources – in particular, the Extract from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities – Meshcheryakov (Taxpayer Identification Number 910403459172) registered the State Autonomous Institution Askaniia-Nova Biosphere Reserve (omitting ‘In the Name of F.E. Falz-Fein’ from its name). The entity was entered into the Unified State Register of Legal Entities of the Russian Federation on 7 March 2023."

Details: UAnimals reported that Ukrainian staff continue to carry out its duties and look after the animals living in the reserve.

However, they will no longer be able to use charitable donations to look after the animals and maintain the reserve.

