Explosions at two Russian oil refineries were caused by Ukrainian Security Service drones, source says – video

Detachments of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), along with other units of the Defence Forces, attacked the Kushchyovskaya military airfield and the Ilsky and Slavyansk oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar Krai on the night of 26-27 April.

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source in the SSU

Details: The source said dozens of aircraft, radar systems and electronic warfare assets are located at the military airfield.

SSU drones also struck the distillation and atmospheric columns of the Ilsky and Slavyansk oil refineries, leading to fires and evacuations.

Background: A dozen UAVs attempted to attack an oil refinery, a bitumen factory and a military airfield in Russia’s Kuban on the night of 26-27 April.

