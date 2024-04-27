All Sections
Ukrainian air defence downs 21 out of 34 Russian missiles overnight

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 27 April 2024, 08:50
Russian forces launched a combined attack on Ukraine with missiles of various types on the night of 26-27 April; 21 missiles were shot down by Ukrainian air defence.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: The Air Force noted that the Russians used a total of 34 air-, ground- and sea-launched missiles:

- nine Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles launched from Tu-95 MS strategic aircraft (Russia’s Saratov Oblast);

- nine Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles launched from the airspace of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast and from the Sea of Azov;

- two S-300 anti-aircraft missiles launched from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast;

- two Iskander-K cruise missiles launched from Crimea;

- four Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles launched from MiG-31K aircraft (the airspace of Russia’s Ryazan and Tambov oblasts);

- eight Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea.

As a result of the efforts, 21 air targets were destroyed:

- six Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

- eight Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles;

- one Iskander-K cruise missile;

- six Kalibr cruise missiles.

missile strikeair defenceUkraine's Air Force

