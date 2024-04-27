Ukrainian air defence downs 21 out of 34 Russian missiles overnight
Russian forces launched a combined attack on Ukraine with missiles of various types on the night of 26-27 April; 21 missiles were shot down by Ukrainian air defence.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force
Details: The Air Force noted that the Russians used a total of 34 air-, ground- and sea-launched missiles:
- nine Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles launched from Tu-95 MS strategic aircraft (Russia’s Saratov Oblast);
- nine Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles launched from the airspace of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast and from the Sea of Azov;
- two S-300 anti-aircraft missiles launched from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast;
- two Iskander-K cruise missiles launched from Crimea;
- four Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles launched from MiG-31K aircraft (the airspace of Russia’s Ryazan and Tambov oblasts);
- eight Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea.
As a result of the efforts, 21 air targets were destroyed:
- six Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;
- eight Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles;
- one Iskander-K cruise missile;
- six Kalibr cruise missiles.
