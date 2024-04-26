All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Spain confirms plans to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine at Ramstein meeting

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 26 April 2024, 23:40
Spain confirms plans to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine at Ramstein meeting
Patriot missile. Stock photo: Getty Images

At a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein group), Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles confirmed Madrid’s decision to send missiles for Patriot anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine.

Source: a communiqué from Spain’s Defence Ministry dated 26 April cited by European Pravda

Details: Robles announced at the Ramstein-format meeting that Spain would be sending a new batch of large-calibre artillery ammunition to Ukraine. Spain also plans to provide additional 155-mm and 120-mm calibre ammunition in the coming months.

Advertisement:

Regarding Spain’s contribution to Ukraine’s air defence, Robles announced that a batch of long-range interceptor missiles for Patriot systems is being sent and will arrive at a logistics base "in four days".

Within the next two months, Spain also plans to send Ukraine machine guns, protected wheeled logistics transport, armoured infantry fighting vehicles, anti-tank weapons and field artillery howitzers, as well as anti-drone systems and Leopard tanks.

There were media reports earlier on 26 April that Spain had refused to supply Patriot missiles to Ukraine, but under pressure from NATO and the EU, Spain agreed to send Kyiv missiles for the systems already in use in the combat zone.

The Financial Times has reported that Greece and Spain are under intense pressure from their EU and NATO allies to provide Ukraine with additional air defence systems.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: SpainRamsteinPatriot
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

All News
Spain
Ukraine's Foreign Minister discusses strengthening of air defence with Spanish counterpart
Spain will supply Ukraine with batch of Patriot missiles, media says
Spanish Foreign Minister answers question on possible supply of Patriot to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: