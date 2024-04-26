Spain confirms plans to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine at Ramstein meeting

At a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein group), Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles confirmed Madrid’s decision to send missiles for Patriot anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine.

Source: a communiqué from Spain’s Defence Ministry dated 26 April cited by European Pravda

Details: Robles announced at the Ramstein-format meeting that Spain would be sending a new batch of large-calibre artillery ammunition to Ukraine. Spain also plans to provide additional 155-mm and 120-mm calibre ammunition in the coming months.

Regarding Spain’s contribution to Ukraine’s air defence, Robles announced that a batch of long-range interceptor missiles for Patriot systems is being sent and will arrive at a logistics base "in four days".

Within the next two months, Spain also plans to send Ukraine machine guns, protected wheeled logistics transport, armoured infantry fighting vehicles, anti-tank weapons and field artillery howitzers, as well as anti-drone systems and Leopard tanks.

There were media reports earlier on 26 April that Spain had refused to supply Patriot missiles to Ukraine, but under pressure from NATO and the EU, Spain agreed to send Kyiv missiles for the systems already in use in the combat zone.

The Financial Times has reported that Greece and Spain are under intense pressure from their EU and NATO allies to provide Ukraine with additional air defence systems.

