Russia seriously damage equipment at 4 thermal power plants, injuries reported
Saturday, 27 April 2024, 08:38
Russia attacked four thermal power plants (TPPs) owned by the company DTEK on the night of 26-27 April, injuring civilians.
Source: DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine
Quote: "The enemy once again attacked energy facilities in Ukraine. Four DTEK TPPs were affected as a result of the night attack.
Advertisement:
Early reports indicate that there are casualties. We are providing all necessary assistance."
Details: DTEK specified that equipment had been seriously damaged.
As of now, energy workers are trying to deal with the aftermath of the attack.
Support UP or become our patron!