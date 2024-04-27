All Sections
Russia seriously damage equipment at 4 thermal power plants, injuries reported

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 27 April 2024, 08:38
Russia seriously damage equipment at 4 thermal power plants, injuries reported
Destruction as a result of the attacks in 2023. Stock photo: DTEK

Russia attacked four thermal power plants (TPPs) owned by the company DTEK on the night of 26-27 April, injuring civilians.

Source: DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine 

Quote: "The enemy once again attacked energy facilities in Ukraine. Four DTEK TPPs were affected as a result of the night attack. 

Early reports indicate that there are casualties. We are providing all necessary assistance."

Details: DTEK specified that equipment had been seriously damaged.

As of now, energy workers are trying to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

Subjects: powerDTEK
power
