UK and Ukrainian foreign ministers bet on football match between national teams

The UK and Ukrainian foreign ministers have made a bet ahead of a football match between Ukraine and England, which is set to take place on the evening of Sunday, 26 March. The person whose team loses will buy his counterpart a bottle of wine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, and James Cleverly, Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, made a bet ahead of the football match between Ukraine and England, which is set to take place at 19:00 (Kyiv time) on Sunday, 26 March.

In a tweet, the UK Foreign Secretary recalled the last match between Ukraine and England and asked his Ukrainian counterpart whether he would be "cheering for England again". Cleverly wished the best of luck to both teams.

Memories from the last time England and Ukraine came together for football.



You'll be cheering for England again right, @DmytroKuleba?



Best of luck @England and @uafukraine today 🇬🇧🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/4CwEsGkDFD — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) March 26, 2023

Kuleba responded that if England wins, he will owe Cleverly a bottle of Ukrainian wine. If Ukraine wins, Cleverly will treat Kuleba to a bottle of English wine.

"All right, friend. May the best team win!" Cleverly replied in Ukrainian.

"Deal. And by the way, one day we will toast our shared Victory," Kuleba wrote in response.

The last time Kuleba and Cleverly watched football together was in Bucharest four months ago, when they were both attending a NATO ministerial meeting.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





