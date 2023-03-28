All Sections
Russian collaborator in Mariupol in serious condition after his car explodes

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 28 March 2023, 11:57
Russian collaborator in Mariupol in serious condition after his car explodes

A Russian collaborator who took up the position of head of the occupation police department in the temporarily occupied eastern city of Mariupol has been taken to hospital after his car exploded on 27 March, and is now in a serious condition.

Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram

Quote: "Mikhail Moskvin, head of ‘police’ in the occupied city of Mariupol, has become the target of [Ukrainian] resistance. This man is responsible for organising filtration measures that led to countless arrests of Mariupol civilians. The occupier has been taken to hospital No. 2 (district No. 17)."

Details: Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said that Moskvin’s condition is serious.

Boichenko added that Moskvin’s fate "has been sealed", regardless of what his doctors might say. He stressed that every one of Ukraine’s enemies "will be punished".

Background:

  • A car belonging to Mikhail Moskvin, the Russian-appointed head of the occupiers' city police department, was blown up in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol on the morning of 27 March.
  • Russian propagandist media reported that Moskvin had survived the explosion and claimed that he only sustained a minor contusion because he was several metres away from the vehicle when it exploded.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

