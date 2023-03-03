All Sections
Occupiers leave public sector employees without salaries in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 3 March 2023, 03:28

The  so-called occupation "administration" of Zaporizhzhia Oblast has not paid salaries to public sector employees for two months.

Source: National Resistance Center 

Quote: "The occupation ‘administration’ of Zaporizhzhia Oblast has a two-month salary arrears to public sector employees. Teachers, doctors, railway workers, postmen, etc. do not receive money."

Details: The National Resistance Center noted that this behaviour of the occupying "authorities" looks particularly cynical against the background of blocking Ukrainian payments and hunting for the hryvnia.

"The economic blockade of the oblast is beneficial to the Kremlin, so that under the pretext of ‘evacuation’, it can take local residents to the Russian Federation and bring in Russians [to the occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast]," the National Resistance Center writes. 

Background: The invaders demand that the state employees, who live in the occupied territories, receive passports of the Russian Federation.

