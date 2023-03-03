All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Mobile DNA labs cut down time taken to identify Ukraine's war dead to several hours

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 3 March 2023, 03:24
Mobile DNA labs cut down time taken to identify Ukraine's war dead to several hours

Mobile DNA laboratories Ukraine uses cut down the time taken to identify those killed at war to several hours.

Source: The Independent

Details: Ukraine's use of mobile DNA laboratories makes it possible to make a breakthrough in "science at war", the media states.

Advertisement:

Such laboratories, the Independent states, allow studying DNA samples of a killed person in a few minutes. If previously the identification of a body could take several years, thanks to mobile laboratories, the time needed to establish an identity has been reduced to a few hours.

The new DNA machines, provided by Western donors including the French authorities and the Howard G Buffett Foundation in the United States, are being driven around the country in police vans.

The Independent reports that the DNA matching has been slow, with the country’s chief police investigators saying that relying on the pre-war process, which requires sending samples to a handful of machines in the west of the country or even aboard, could have delayed matches by years.

The Independent notes that before the war, it was necessary to send samples to the west of Ukraine or abroad for DNA processing, which could drag out the identification process for years, but results "could be immediate" thanks to the specialised labs. 

"Before, because of the huge number of dead there was a huge queue for DNA analysis in the labs we had available in western Ukraine," explained Serhiy Boliniov, the chief investigator in Kharkiv, in the north-eastern region of the country.

But "that has changed", he said, adding that mobile labs can process DNA samples in just 100 minutes.

It is noted that there are four machines in Kharkiv Oblast, with one stationed in Izium. 

Background: In July, the French Foreign Ministry reported on the transfer to Ukraine of a mobile laboratory for express DNA analysis in the process of investigating war crimes by the Russian Federation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
All News
Advertisement: