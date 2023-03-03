All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians kill 2 civilians in Donetsk Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 3 March 2023, 09:04

Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that two civilians have been killed as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast. 

Source: Kyrylenko on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "The Russians killed two civilians in Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast on 2 March."

 

Details: Kyrylenko said that five more people in the oblast sustained injuries. He also added that it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha at the moment.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war

"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot

Zelenskyy makes series of dismissals in Security Service of Ukraine top management

Russians conduct 130 strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut in 24 hours

"People were lying on the road, slowly dying": notices of suspicion served for shooting evacuation convoy in Irpin

Russian soldiers execute Ukrainian PoW after he says "Glory to Ukraine"

All News
Donetsk region
Harvest is spoiling, power supply is being cut off – General Staff on everyday life in occupation
Russia loses major tank battle for Vuhledar due to ambushes – NYT
Russians kill 3 civilians in Donetsk Oblast in a day – Oblast Military Administration
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Ukrainian border guards share footage of Wagner Group fighters being eliminated in Bakhmut
23:21
Ukraine is privately asking US for cluster munitions for drone use
23:04
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war
22:24
"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot
21:43
Security Council Secretary assures that there is no question of Bakhmut's siege
21:27
Russia loses 5 times more soldiers than Ukraine in battles for Bakhmut – CNN
21:12
Kuleba calls on International Criminal Court prosecutor to investigate shooting of Ukrainian PoW
21:06
Ammunition and responsibility for Russia: Kuleba spoke about what he discussed with leaders of German SDP
20:53
Ukraine's Security Service to investigate shooting of Ukrainian soldier
20:49
The General Staff: The occupiers set up a military medical commission in a hotel in Kadiivka - the wounded are being returned to the front
All News