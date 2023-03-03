Russians kill 2 civilians in Donetsk Oblast

Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that two civilians have been killed as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Kyrylenko on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "The Russians killed two civilians in Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast on 2 March."

Details: Kyrylenko said that five more people in the oblast sustained injuries. He also added that it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha at the moment.

