Ukraine brings back bodies of 17 fallen defenders

Ukraine brought back the bodies of 17 fallen soldiers on 3 March. The bodies of 1,426 fallen Ukrainian heroes have been handed over from the temporarily occupied territories to their families since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Source: Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine

Quote: "Today, with the assistance of the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under the Ministry for Reintegration and in cooperation with law enforcement agencies, the bodies of 17 fallen Ukrainian defenders have been brought home. The transfer of bodies from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine took place in accordance with the Geneva Convention."

Advertisement:

Details: In total, since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the bodies of 1,426 fallen Ukrainian defenders have been handed over from the temporarily occupied territories to their families for a decent burial.

The hotline of the Commissioner for Missing Persons is available on 0 800 339 247. You can also report missing people personally to the Commissioner by phone on (099) 792-01-26. At the weekend, you can send messages via Viber and Telegram on (095) 896-04-21.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!