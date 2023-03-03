All Sections
Zelenskyy visits Lviv together with Latvian President

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 3 March 2023, 13:11

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Lviv together with his Latvian counterpart Egils Levits.

Source: Press service of the President of Ukraine 

Quote: "In Lviv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska, together with President of Latvia Egils Levits and his wife Andra Levite, honoured the memory of Ukrainian warriors fallen in the Russian-Ukrainian war."

 

Details: It is reported that the Heads of State and First Ladies laid flowers at the graves of Ukrainian defenders at the Field of Honor at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv.

Zelenskyy also visited one of the hospitals, where wounded Ukrainian defenders who fought, in particular, on the Bakhmut front, are being treated.

The Head of State spoke to the servicemen and wished them a swift recovery. "Thank you for your service, for the heroic defence of our homeland. I wish you a swift recovery," he said.

Zelenskyy decorated the servicemen with awards.

