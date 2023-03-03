All Sections
Wagner Group financier's lies about "encircling" Bakhmut exposed

Iryna BalachukFriday, 3 March 2023, 12:25
Wagner Group financier's lies about encircling Bakhmut exposed

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner Group financier, has been caught lying about his mercenaries having supposedly "encircled" the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. 

Source: National Resistance Centre 

Quote from the Centre: "Terrorist Yevgeny Prigozhin has recorded a video of him stating that Bakhmut is allegedly encircled, but the video itself was recorded not even on the outskirts of the city, as the security does not let him go there. 

According to the video, the main Wagnerite [i.e., Prigozhin – ed.] was in the village of Paraskoviivka, the capture of which the enemy announced on 20 February."

Details: The National Resistance Centre has highlighted that the video was provocative and part of a disinformation campaign of the occupiers, which was aimed at triggering panic among the population. 

 
The Centre has pointed out once again that it is not the first time when Prigozhin pretends he is on the front line while he is, in fact, in the rear. For instance, in January, he posted a photo from a cave in Volodymyrivka and said it was in the salt mines of Soledar where battles were ongoing at that moment. 

Advertisement: