All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wagner Group financier's lies about "encircling" Bakhmut exposed

Iryna BalachukFriday, 3 March 2023, 13:25

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner Group financier, has been caught lying about his mercenaries having supposedly "encircled" the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. 

Source: National Resistance Centre 

Quote from the Centre: "Terrorist Yevgeny Prigozhin has recorded a video of him stating that Bakhmut is allegedly encircled, but the video itself was recorded not even on the outskirts of the city, as the security does not let him go there. 

According to the video, the main Wagnerite [i.e., Prigozhin – ed.] was in the village of Paraskoviivka, the capture of which the enemy announced on 20 February."

Details: The National Resistance Centre has highlighted that the video was provocative and part of a disinformation campaign of the occupiers, which was aimed at triggering panic among the population. 

 
photo Sprotyv.mod.gov.ua

The Centre has pointed out once again that it is not the first time when Prigozhin pretends he is on the front line while he is, in fact, in the rear. For instance, in January, he posted a photo from a cave in Volodymyrivka and said it was in the salt mines of Soledar where battles were ongoing at that moment. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!




Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war

"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot

Zelenskyy makes series of dismissals in Security Service of Ukraine top management

Russians conduct 130 strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut in 24 hours

"People were lying on the road, slowly dying": notices of suspicion served for shooting evacuation convoy in Irpin

Russian soldiers execute Ukrainian PoW after he says "Glory to Ukraine"

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Ukrainian border guards share footage of Wagner Group fighters being eliminated in Bakhmut
23:21
Ukraine is privately asking US for cluster munitions for drone use
23:04
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war
22:24
"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot
21:43
Security Council Secretary assures that there is no question of Bakhmut's siege
21:27
Russia loses 5 times more soldiers than Ukraine in battles for Bakhmut – CNN
21:12
Kuleba calls on International Criminal Court prosecutor to investigate shooting of Ukrainian PoW
21:06
Ammunition and responsibility for Russia: Kuleba spoke about what he discussed with leaders of German SDP
20:53
Ukraine's Security Service to investigate shooting of Ukrainian soldier
20:49
The General Staff: The occupiers set up a military medical commission in a hotel in Kadiivka - the wounded are being returned to the front
All News