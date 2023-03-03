Six Su-34 jets disappear at Russian airfield in Yeysk after presumed attack

Six fighter-bombers have disappeared at a Russian airfield in the city of Yeysk following a fire and supposed UAV attack on 28 February.

Source: the Russian service of Radio Liberty, posting pictures from Planet.com taken on 2 March

Details: The fighter jets vanished after a fire near the airfield that locals observed on the evening of 28 February.

Earlier, the investigative project Skhemy (Schemes) of Radio Liberty’s Ukrainian service drew attention to the fact that recent images of the surrounding area showed burnt fields.

The fields are located on the territory of the 726th Air Defence Training Centre. According to one avenue of investigation, the fire could have been caused by a Ukrainian drone crash.

Background:

On 28 February, Russian Telegram channels reported that "unknown drones" had attacked an airfield in Yeysk, Russia.

Local authorities claimed it was a "military tactical drill".

On 2 March, the Skhemy project published Planet Labs satellite images documenting the aftermath of a fire on the territory of the air defence training ground located west of the airfield in the city of Yeysk, Krasnodar Territory, in the Russian Federation.

