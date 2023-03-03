All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Six Su-34 jets disappear at Russian airfield in Yeysk after presumed attack

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 3 March 2023, 13:35
Six Su-34 jets disappear at Russian airfield in Yeysk after presumed attack

Six fighter-bombers have disappeared at a Russian airfield in the city of Yeysk following a fire and supposed UAV attack on 28 February.   

Source: the Russian service of Radio Liberty, posting pictures from Planet.com taken on 2 March

Details: The fighter jets vanished after a fire near the airfield that locals observed on the evening of 28 February.

Advertisement:

Earlier, the investigative project Skhemy (Schemes) of Radio Liberty’s Ukrainian service drew attention to the fact that recent images of the surrounding area showed burnt fields.

The fields are located on the territory of the 726th Air Defence Training Centre. According to one avenue of investigation, the fire could have been caused by a Ukrainian drone crash.

Background:

  • On 28 February, Russian Telegram channels reported that "unknown drones" had attacked an airfield in Yeysk, Russia.
  • Local authorities claimed it was a "military tactical drill".
  • On 2 March, the Skhemy project published Planet Labs satellite images documenting the aftermath of a fire on the territory of the air defence training ground located west of the airfield in the city of Yeysk, Krasnodar Territory, in the Russian Federation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!




Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
All News
Advertisement: