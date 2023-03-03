All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Almost 10,000 Russian soldiers express their willingness to surrender

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 3 March 2023, 13:40
Almost 10,000 Russian soldiers express their willingness to surrender

9,836 people from Russia and temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine have already turned to the Ukrainian national initiative called Hochu Zhit ("I Want To Live"), stating their intention to surrender. 

Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Details: Over six months of the project functioning, more than 14 million people visited the website of the "Hochu Zhit" initiative, despite regular attempts of Roskomnadzor to block access [Roskomnadzor is the Russian federal executive agency responsible for monitoring, controlling and censoring Russian mass media – ed.]. 84% of those who searched the website were from the Russian Federation. 

Advertisement:

Apart from Russian soldiers themselves, their family members and close people call a hotline. Conscripted Russians who have come to Ukraine often do not have any access to the Internet or cellular data.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
All News
Advertisement: