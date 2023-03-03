Almost 10,000 Russian soldiers express their willingness to surrender

9,836 people from Russia and temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine have already turned to the Ukrainian national initiative called Hochu Zhit ("I Want To Live"), stating their intention to surrender.

Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Details: Over six months of the project functioning, more than 14 million people visited the website of the "Hochu Zhit" initiative, despite regular attempts of Roskomnadzor to block access [Roskomnadzor is the Russian federal executive agency responsible for monitoring, controlling and censoring Russian mass media – ed.]. 84% of those who searched the website were from the Russian Federation.

Apart from Russian soldiers themselves, their family members and close people call a hotline. Conscripted Russians who have come to Ukraine often do not have any access to the Internet or cellular data.

