Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners shoot down Russian Su-34 jet over Yenakiieve

Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners have shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter jet in the skies over occupied city of Yenakiieve, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force; Russia-backed local news outlet, citing a message of Roman Khramenkov, Russian proxy "Head of the City Administration"

Details: Khramenkov reported that "an aircraft was shot down over the territory of Yenakiieve".

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that anti-aircraft gunners of the Nikopol anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Air Command Skhid (East) destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber near Yenakiieve at about 13:30.

Quote: "One of the pilots is dead, and the other is about to join him."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





