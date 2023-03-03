All Sections
Presidents of Ukraine and Latvia sign declaration about support of Euroatlantic integration of Ukraine

European PravdaFriday, 3 March 2023, 17:04

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, and Egils Levits, President of Latvia, signed a declaration which, among other things, includes a clause about the support of the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We signed a joint declaration with Egils Levits ratifying Latvia's support for full-fledged European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine. It’s only with Ukraine in its composition that the European project will become truly complete. It’s only with Ukraine in its composition that NATO will become a truly strong defender of the European nations and all our common values."

As it is stated in the declaration, Latvia will continue to facilitate strong and effective political and material support of Ukraine by the EU and NATO aimed at guaranteeing Ukraine’s capacity to efficiently protect its territories on land, in the sea and in the air.

Governmental and non-governmental sectors of Latvia will support Ukraine for as long as it is needed and will continue to supply it with powerful military, technical, defence and humanitarian aid.

"The Latvian Republic supports Ukraine in its intention to become a member of the North Atlantic Alliance as soon as the circumstances make it possible; Ukraine and the Latvian Republic express their readiness to hold bilateral consultations concerning the issues of Ukraine’s security and its accession to NATO," it is stated in the declaration.

The Presidents also stressed that it is necessary to create a legal basis for using frozen and arrested Russian assets in order to rebuild Ukraine and pay reparations.

Zelenskyy and his Latvian counterpart expressed their determination to prosecute the persons responsible for war crimes and other serious offences committed in connection with the aggressive Russian war against Ukraine, and support the creation of the special international tribunal which will prosecute these crimes of aggression.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that Egils Levits visited the Ukrainian city of Lviv.

