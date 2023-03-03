All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Presidents of Ukraine and Latvia sign declaration about support of Euroatlantic integration of Ukraine

European PravdaFriday, 3 March 2023, 18:04

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, and Egils Levits, President of Latvia, signed a declaration which, among other things, includes a clause about the support of the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We signed a joint declaration with Egils Levits ratifying Latvia's support for full-fledged European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine. It’s only with Ukraine in its composition that the European project will become truly complete. It’s only with Ukraine in its composition that NATO will become a truly strong defender of the European nations and all our common values."

As it is stated in the declaration, Latvia will continue to facilitate strong and effective political and material support of Ukraine by the EU and NATO aimed at guaranteeing Ukraine’s capacity to efficiently protect its territories on land, in the sea and in the air.

Governmental and non-governmental sectors of Latvia will support Ukraine for as long as it is needed and will continue to supply it with powerful military, technical, defence and humanitarian aid.

"The Latvian Republic supports Ukraine in its intention to become a member of the North Atlantic Alliance as soon as the circumstances make it possible; Ukraine and the Latvian Republic express their readiness to hold bilateral consultations concerning the issues of Ukraine’s security and its accession to NATO," it is stated in the declaration.

The Presidents also stressed that it is necessary to create a legal basis for using frozen and arrested Russian assets in order to rebuild Ukraine and pay reparations.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Zelenskyy and his Latvian counterpart expressed their determination to prosecute the persons responsible for war crimes and other serious offences committed in connection with the aggressive Russian war against Ukraine, and support the creation of the special international tribunal which will prosecute these crimes of aggression.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that Egils Levits visited the Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war

"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot

Zelenskyy makes series of dismissals in Security Service of Ukraine top management

Russians conduct 130 strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut in 24 hours

"People were lying on the road, slowly dying": notices of suspicion served for shooting evacuation convoy in Irpin

Russian soldiers execute Ukrainian PoW after he says "Glory to Ukraine"

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Ukrainian border guards share footage of Wagner Group fighters being eliminated in Bakhmut
23:21
Ukraine is privately asking US for cluster munitions for drone use
23:04
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war
22:24
"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot
21:43
Security Council Secretary assures that there is no question of Bakhmut's siege
21:27
Russia loses 5 times more soldiers than Ukraine in battles for Bakhmut – CNN
21:12
Kuleba calls on International Criminal Court prosecutor to investigate shooting of Ukrainian PoW
21:06
Ammunition and responsibility for Russia: Kuleba spoke about what he discussed with leaders of German SDP
20:53
Ukraine's Security Service to investigate shooting of Ukrainian soldier
20:49
The General Staff: The occupiers set up a military medical commission in a hotel in Kadiivka - the wounded are being returned to the front
All News