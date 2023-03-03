All Sections
Coalition of 29 countries support creation of special tribunal for Russia – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

European PravdaFriday, 3 March 2023, 18:55

The coalition that supports the creation of a special tribunal for Russia for the crime of aggression currently includes 29 countries.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, after a meeting in Lviv with his colleagues from the Netherlands and Estonia, European Pravda reports.

Quote: "If at the beginning the conversation about the tribunal did not arouse much enthusiasm and was abstract, now we have built a coalition of countries that are working in detail on the parameters of the future tribunal," Kuleba said.

The minister added that there is even one Latin American country among the coalition members, and in just a month the number of countries increased by eight.

Kuleba said that the second meeting of the coalition will be held on 21-22 March in Strasbourg.

It is known that on 2 March, the International Criminal Court launched an investigation into possible crimes committed in Ukraine by Russia. A joint investigation team consisting of several European judicial bodies has been set up to collect evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

While the International Criminal Court (ICC) can deal with war crimes committed by individuals, it has no jurisdiction to prosecute the crime of aggression. In this regard, Ukraine is promoting the idea of creating a special tribunal against Russia.

