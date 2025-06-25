Zelenskyy on signing agreement on Special Tribunal for Russia: Steps still needed to make it work

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an address to member state representatives at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), has stated that further steps are needed for the agreement on the establishment of a special tribunal for Russia to start working.

Source: Zelenskyy's address representatives of the parliaments of PACE member states

Quote: "Now we must take real steps to make it work. And it will take strong political and legal cooperation to make sure every Russian war criminal faces justice. Including Putin. And this is the path we must walk – all the way to real charges and real verdicts."

Details: Zelenskyy also thanked the members of the cabinet who had voted for the creation of the special tribunal and called on them to remain engaged.

He added that justice is of great importance and must work in a way so that war criminals cannot hide.

Background: On 25 June, Zelenskyy and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset signed an agreement on the establishment of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

