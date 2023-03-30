All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Germany announces next supply of aid to Ukraine, including Leopard 2 and Marders

European PravdaThursday, 30 March 2023, 18:28
Germany announces next supply of aid to Ukraine, including Leopard 2 and Marders

The German government has announced the latest batch of military aid to Ukraine, including Leopard 2 tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs).

Source: An update to the list of aid supplied to Ukraine on the government's website, as reported by European Pravda 

Compared to the data for the previous week, the list includes armoured fighting vehicles, the supply of which has already been officially confirmed: 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks with ammunition and 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles with ammunition, provided from Bundeswehr warehouses and defence manufacturers.

In addition, the list includes:

  • two Bergepanzer 3 armoured vehicle recovery vehicles (based on the Leopard 2 tank);
  • two WISENT 1 armoured mine-clearing vehicles (based on the Leopard 2 tank);
  • 24 more Zetros trucks, in addition to the 28 supplied earlier (52 in total);
  • another 40,000 first-aid kits, in addition to the 120,000 previously handed over (already 160,000 in total);
  • 103 thousand tourniquets.

Background: Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, showed the German Marder IFVs, which have already arrived in Ukraine, and drove one of them.

On 29 March, the budget committee of the Bundestag approved a request by the German Federal Ministries of Defence and Internal Affairs to allocate another 12 billion euros for military support for Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Advertisement:

Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media

Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner

Priest of Moscow-linked church assaults soldier in Khmelnytskyi

"We are heading towards military defeat": ex-leader of Russian militants in Donetsk creates "club of angry patriots"

National Security Council Secretary announces 12 steps for Crimea's liberation developed by council

Explosions rock locomotive depot in Russia-occupied Melitopol

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:57
Poland says it is setting an example for others, particularly Germany, by sending MiG-29s to Ukraine
22:05
Czech Foreign Minister: UN Security Council needs reform, Russian presidency is the latest proof of this
21:45
Russian Ambassador to Belarus says nuclear weapons will be deployed to Belarus's westernmost regions
20:41
Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media
20:28
Czech Defence Minister says her country will supply more military aid to Ukraine
20:09
Zelenskyy: Only Ukraine's victory will put an end to Russian terror, there is no other way to stop it
19:38
Russian forces carry out 5 missile strikes and 22 airstrikes on 2 April – General Staff report
19:03
Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner
18:39
Hundreds gather at Russian-linked church in Khmelnytskyi where Ukrainian soldier was beaten
18:24
Thermoelectric power plant goes offline after Russian attacks
All News