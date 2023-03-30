All Sections
Germany announces next supply of aid to Ukraine, including Leopard 2 and Marders

European PravdaThursday, 30 March 2023, 18:28
The German government has announced the latest batch of military aid to Ukraine, including Leopard 2 tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs).

Source: An update to the list of aid supplied to Ukraine on the government's website, as reported by European Pravda 

Compared to the data for the previous week, the list includes armoured fighting vehicles, the supply of which has already been officially confirmed: 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks with ammunition and 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles with ammunition, provided from Bundeswehr warehouses and defence manufacturers.

In addition, the list includes:

  • two Bergepanzer 3 armoured vehicle recovery vehicles (based on the Leopard 2 tank);
  • two WISENT 1 armoured mine-clearing vehicles (based on the Leopard 2 tank);
  • 24 more Zetros trucks, in addition to the 28 supplied earlier (52 in total);
  • another 40,000 first-aid kits, in addition to the 120,000 previously handed over (already 160,000 in total);
  • 103 thousand tourniquets.

Background: Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, showed the German Marder IFVs, which have already arrived in Ukraine, and drove one of them.

On 29 March, the budget committee of the Bundestag approved a request by the German Federal Ministries of Defence and Internal Affairs to allocate another 12 billion euros for military support for Ukraine.

