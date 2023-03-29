All Sections
Germany to allocate additional €12 billion of military aid for Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 29 March 2023, 18:24

The budget committee of the German Bundestag [ National Parliament of Germany – ed.] has approved the request of the Federal Ministries of Defence and Internal Affairs to allocate €12 billion for military aid to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, referring to Reuters

The additional financing provides for €3.2 billion that will be paid in 2023 as well as credit lines for the period from 2024 to 2032 for a total of about €8.8 billion.

Quote: "With the money, Ukraine can directly buy armaments with the support of the German government. It is important to support Ukraine as long as necessary."

The German army may start spending this money this year, with a part of it being preserved for the next few years. It was not specified how and for what time period these funds will be divided.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany reports that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the German government has allocated over €14.2 billion for the support of Ukraine, of which €3 billion was spent on military aid.

This week the Leopard 2 tanks, promised by Berlin, arrived in Ukraine. Germany has also sent nearly 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

