Ukrainian Defence Minister tweets video of Marder vehicles in Ukraine and drives one of them himself

European PravdaWednesday, 29 March 2023, 13:43

Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has posted a video showing German Marder infantry fighting vehicles that have recently arrived in Ukraine.

Details: Reznikov tweeted on Wednesday that the Marder is an excellent example of German quality, saying "I’ve tried it myself". The video shows the minister driving one of the armoured vehicles.

Quote: "Looking forward to taming Leopards soon. I love the way they roar!"

More details: The Minister expressed the hope that German Ambassador Anka Feldhusen would join him in this effort.

He thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Defence Minister Boris Pistorius for their military assistance.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: On 20 March, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said that the German Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) were already on their way to Ukraine. Germany has promised to send 40 Marders to Ukraine. 

The Leopard 2 tanks promised by the German government arrived in Ukraine earlier this week. 

