All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Ground Forces releases video of Russian UAVs being destroyed on Bakhmut front

Iryna BalachukFriday, 31 March 2023, 09:49
Ukraine's Ground Forces releases video of Russian UAVs being destroyed on Bakhmut front

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has posted a video of Ukrainian defenders shooting down Russian reconnaissance drones and attack drones on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from the commander of the Ground Forces: "On the Bakhmut front, Ground Forces air defence is carrying out combat missions against Russian reconnaissance drones, attack drones and loitering munitions.

I would like to commend the coordinated actions of anti-aircraft gunners of the 28th and 93rd Mechanised Brigades, operators of the Strela-10 air defence systems, who destroyed seven Orlan-10 UAVs and two Zala UAVs in total this week."

Details: Syrskyi added that despite constant artillery fire, the Ukrainian military has learned to interact with electronic warfare units, quickly detect small and inconspicuous occupiers’ UAVs in the air, and hit them accurately.

In addition, the air defence of the Ground Forces is destroying Russian Lancet loitering munitions which the Russians use to hunt down Ukrainian artillery.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Syrskyi stressed that the Defence Forces continue to defend Bakhmut, inflicting heavy losses on the occupiers in the east.

"In some areas, the enemy is noticeably nervous, as time is playing against them, and there are fewer human resources left to storm our positions.

The coherence of our actions and the resilience of our soldiers ensure that tasks are accomplished, the enemy’s fighting spirit is broken and its plans are disrupted," the commander of the Ground Forces concluded.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media

Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner

Priest of Moscow-linked church assaults soldier in Khmelnytskyi

"We are heading towards military defeat": ex-leader of Russian militants in Donetsk creates "club of angry patriots"

National Security Council Secretary announces 12 steps for Crimea's liberation developed by council

Explosions rock locomotive depot in Russia-occupied Melitopol

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:57
Poland says it is setting an example for others, particularly Germany, by sending MiG-29s to Ukraine
22:05
Czech Foreign Minister: UN Security Council needs reform, Russian presidency is the latest proof of this
21:45
Russian Ambassador to Belarus says nuclear weapons will be deployed to Belarus's westernmost regions
20:41
Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media
20:28
Czech Defence Minister says her country will supply more military aid to Ukraine
20:09
Zelenskyy: Only Ukraine's victory will put an end to Russian terror, there is no other way to stop it
19:38
Russian forces carry out 5 missile strikes and 22 airstrikes on 2 April – General Staff report
19:03
Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner
18:39
Hundreds gather at Russian-linked church in Khmelnytskyi where Ukrainian soldier was beaten
18:24
Thermoelectric power plant goes offline after Russian attacks
All News