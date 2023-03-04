171 cases of sexual violence by Russian military recorded – Zelenska

The prosecutor's office is investigating 171 cases of sexual violence against Ukrainians by the Russian military, with 39 men among the victims.

Source: Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s First Lady, during a panel discussion at a conference in Lviv

Quote: "Behind these numbers, not only women are among the victims, 39 are men. [Of all the victims – ed.], 13 are minors, among them a boy. We know about these cases only because these people found the strength to speak. How many suffer in silence, especially in the occupied territories – we do not know."

Details: Zelenska emphasized that the number and open nature of rape of peaceful Ukrainians gives confidence that this is a deliberate policy of the Russian army.

"This is their conscious psychological and physical weapon against Ukrainians," the president's wife emphasised.

