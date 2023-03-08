All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Situation in Donetsk Oblast remains challenging, but for first time in a year – day without civilian casualties

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 8 March 2023, 10:41
Situation in Donetsk Oblast remains challenging, but for first time in a year – day without civilian casualties

The past 24 hours were the first since the beginning of the full-scale invasion when no civilians were injured in Donetsk Oblast, despite the oblast being subjected to intense shelling.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The past day was the first since 24 February 2022 when no civilians were injured in Donetsk Oblast. However, the situation remains challenging."

Details: Overnight, on the Donetsk front, the Russians conducted a missile strike on the village of Memryk, Novohrodivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.], damaging three buildings.

Advertisement:

In the morning, the city of Avdiivka came under fire twice: shells hit three streets and the outskirts of the Avdiivka Coke Plant. 

Krasnohorivka and Kamianka came under fire in Ocheretyne hromada, and Kurakhove and Kurakhivka in Kurakhove hromada.

On the Horlivka front, the Russians fired intensively at Kostiantynivka: 18 houses and a school were damaged as a result of 5 attacks.

Explosions occurred on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk hromadas. 

In Soledar hromada, five houses were damaged in the city of Vasyukivka and four in the village of Fedorivka.

On the Lysychansk front, 10 strikes on Torske and Zarichne, Lyman hromada, were reported.

 
 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
Donetsk region
Attack on Kurakhove: body retrieved from under debris – Military Administration
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast on night of 30 August: 2 killed and 7 wounded
Russians kill 5 civilians and injure 4 more in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
All News
Advertisement: