Situation in Donetsk Oblast remains challenging, but for first time in a year – day without civilian casualties

The past 24 hours were the first since the beginning of the full-scale invasion when no civilians were injured in Donetsk Oblast, despite the oblast being subjected to intense shelling.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram



Quote: "The past day was the first since 24 February 2022 when no civilians were injured in Donetsk Oblast. However, the situation remains challenging."

Details: Overnight, on the Donetsk front, the Russians conducted a missile strike on the village of Memryk, Novohrodivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.], damaging three buildings.

In the morning, the city of Avdiivka came under fire twice: shells hit three streets and the outskirts of the Avdiivka Coke Plant.

Krasnohorivka and Kamianka came under fire in Ocheretyne hromada, and Kurakhove and Kurakhivka in Kurakhove hromada.

On the Horlivka front, the Russians fired intensively at Kostiantynivka: 18 houses and a school were damaged as a result of 5 attacks.

Explosions occurred on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk hromadas.

In Soledar hromada, five houses were damaged in the city of Vasyukivka and four in the village of Fedorivka.

On the Lysychansk front, 10 strikes on Torske and Zarichne, Lyman hromada, were reported.

