All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Chased them around like cockroaches": drone operators from Territorial Defence disperse gang of occupiers

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 8 March 2023, 13:58
Chased them around like cockroaches: drone operators from Territorial Defence disperse gang of occupiers

Aerial reconnaissance officers of the 103rd Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces injured four Russian soldiers, using explosives that they dropped from a UAV.

Source: a video of the 103rd Brigade, published on social networks

Quote: "We chased the occupiers around the field like cockroaches!

The first days of spring were not at all warm for the Russian occupiers, who were unlucky enough to catch the eye of the aerial reconnaissance of one of the battalions of the 103rd Brigade.

With two accurate drops [of explosives], our UAV operators dispersed this wandering gang in different directions, but four of them will not be able to return to their formation soon to rob and kill Ukrainians again."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Details: Ukrainian soldiers once again warned uninvited guests: "Get out of Ukrainian land!".

The front where the effective work of the Defense Forces took place is traditionally not disclosed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
18:26
Journalist Yesypenko, imprisoned in Crimea, is not allowed to communicate with his family
All News