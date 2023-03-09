All Sections
40% of Kyiv residents without heating due to Russian missile attack

Iryna BalachukThursday, 9 March 2023, 07:05
40% of the Ukrainian capital's residents were left without heating as a result of a Russian missile attack on the night and morning of 9 March.

Source: Vitaliy Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv,  Kyiv City State Administration on Telegram

Klitschko Quote: "Due to emergency power outages after the missile attack, 40% of the capital's consumers are currently without heating. The water supply is working normally."

Details: At the same time, Kyivvodokanal [the city’s water supplier – ed.] has stated that there may be a temporary lack of water supply on the upper floors of high-rise buildings.

Background: 

Explosions rocked several districts of the city of Kyiv while an air-raid warning was in force throughout Ukraine on 9 March; there are wounded

