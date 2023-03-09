All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians launch six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles at once for first time on Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 9 March 2023, 10:48
Russians launch six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles at once for first time on Ukraine

Russia has used a wide spectrum of weapons in its large-scale attack on 9 March, including missiles that Ukrainian air defence is not capable of shooting down yet. 

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "The enemy used a wide spectrum of weapons. Why are they doing this? In order to distract air defence units. They carried out an attack with various types of aircraft and vessels of the Black Sea Fleet from all fronts, from three seas, basically – the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Caspian Sea. 

This also includes missiles for which Ukrainian air defence currently does not have any assets to shoot down: S-300 anti-aircraft missiles which the occupiers launch almost every day on frontline areas fly on a ballistic trajectory (13 such missiles were launched today), and Kinzhal [hypersonic] missiles – they launched six of them this time.

I cannot remember that many Kinzhal missiles being launched at once during this war. The enemy does not have a lot of these missiles, we are talking about dozens (as per information from intelligence, they have up to 50 of them)... The enemy has also launched six Kh-22s, missiles of the most devastating capacity (they have 950-kilogram warheads)."

Details: Nevertheless, Ihnat pointed out that it does not generally mean that Russian forces are "changing their tactics" somehow. Russia has carried out attacks from different fronts since the first days of the full-scale war. 

Civilian infrastructure facilities are considered to be the main targets of the current attack. Local authorities representatives can provide officially confirmed information on this matter. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Previously: An air-raid warning was issued all over Ukraine in the small hours of 9 March. In the morning, Valerii Zaluzhnyi'l, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that Russia had launched 81 missiles of various types on Ukraine, however the air defence system downed 34 out of the 48 cruise missiles fired.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:35
Russia's position on 60-day grain corridor extension contradicts agreement – Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
All News