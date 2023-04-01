All Sections
Russia's winter offensive in Donbas failed – UK Intelligence

European PravdaSaturday, 1 April 2023, 10:14
The Russian military command's plans to expand the territories under its control in Donbas during the winter offensive failed.

Source:  UK Defence Intelligence update, reports European Pravda

Details: The update states that on 11 January 2023, the Chief of the Russian General Staff, General Valery Gerasimov, took personal command of the "special military operation" [the term "war" is prohibited in Russia – ed.] in Ukraine.

"Gerasimov's tenure has been characterised by an effort to launch a general winter offensive with the aim of extending Russian control over the whole of the Donbas region. Eighty days on, it is increasingly apparent that this project has failed," the Intelligence states.

It is noted that in several areas of the frontline in Donbas, Russian troops have achieved only minor success at the cost of tens of thousands of casualties, having largely squandered their temporary advantage in personnel gained as a result of the autumn "partial mobilisation".

"After ten years as Chief of the General Staff, there is a realistic possibility that Gerasimov is pushing the limits of how far Russia's political leadership will tolerate failure," the update reads.

Earlier, UK intelligence reported that it would be difficult for Russia to rebuild its arsenal of counter-battery radars, as these systems depend on the supply of high-tech electronic components that have been sanctioned.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

