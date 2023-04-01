All Sections
Zelenskyy and Macron hold telephone conversation

Saturday, 1 April 2023, 16:10

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron held a telephone conversation discussing defence cooperation and steps in the international arena.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter

Details: Zelenskyy said on Twitter that the conversation with Macron lasted about an hour.

Quote: "The Ukrainian-French defence interaction was effectively discussed. I briefed [him] in detail on the situation at the front. We dwelled on further steps to implement the Peace Formula, coordinated [our] actions for the upcoming international events."

Emmanuel Macron and the Elysee Palace have not yet told journalists about the conversation.

