Russian occupation forces restrict freedom of movement for residents of Zaporizhzhia Oblast who don’t have Russian passports

Russian forces in the Russian-occupied city of Tokmak, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, are restricting the freedom of movement for Ukrainian citizens who have not obtained Russian passports.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Russian occupation forces are continuing to force residents of the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast to obtain Russian passports.

Russian forces at checkpoints in the city of Tokmak are restricting the freedom of movement of Ukrainian citizens who have not obtained Russian passports. The occupiers deliberately search vehicles and prevent them from entering the city. They threaten Ukrainian citizens who do not have Russian passports with banning them from entering the city altogether.

Meanwhile, during home searches, FSB officers threaten Ukrainian citizens [in Tokmak] with job loss and problems with finding employment if they do not obtain Russian passports."

