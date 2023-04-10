All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Guys, you are all we have": Special Operations Forces fighters receive a touching letter from a teenager

Monday, 10 April 2023, 20:26

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) military received a letter from Tymur, who was once given a Chevron by a SOF operator.

Now, this operator and his unit are performing combat missions on the Donetsk front, the Special Operations Forces stated on Telegram.

"This letter is from Tymur, I am studying in college. On 15 December 2022, the guys from this unit visited us, so I hope the letter will reach them and give them energy and inspiration. I'm the guy you gave your Chevron to; it's like a talisman to me.

I sewed it on my backpack and always carry it with me. I often think of the guys who visited us, and I hope everything is fine with them," Tymur wrote.

The guy promised to bring glory to Ukraine on the international arena because the military allow him [the opportunity – ed.] to train by defending [Ukraine].

"I want to talk to any of them, so I write my contacts under the letter. To the one who will read this, tell everyone that you guys are everything we have… I want to thank you all on behalf of all students of our college," added the teenager.

The SOF fighters received the letter, recorded a video greeting to Tymur and promised to meet him upon arrival from the front.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"Tymur, thank you! We got your letter. We are grateful for your kind words. Thank you for wearing the SOF Chevron with pride. Your words made my brothers-in-arms and I cry. 

We know why we are doing this, and we know that we have an actual rear that will never betray the Ukrainian people," said the serviceman.

They wished the guy good luck at the competition. 

You can also write a letter to Ukrainian defenders via the platform Hello, warrior!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Russia puts Pacific Fleet on high alert

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
12:09
Ukraine recovers bodies of 82 fallen defenders
All News
Advertisement: