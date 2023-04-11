Year in captivity: what is known about soldier whose conversation with his mother touched Ukraine

The soldier whose poignant conversation with his mother was posted by the Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets, spent a year in captivity.

Mykhailo Kalashnyk from Vinnytsia, 24, is one of the 100 prisoners of war who were exchanged on 10 April,

Source: Viacheslav Sokolovyi, Head of Vinnytsia Oblast Council.

Upon returning to Ukraine, the soldier immediately called his mother. In the video, the man cries after hearing his mother's voice for the first time in a year.

"Mom, hello dear! I am in Ukraine, mom!" the freed defender says. "I knew! I believed," he hears in response.

Dmytro is a native of the Orativ hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. He was reported missing on 9 April 2022.

Later, it became known that the soldier was captured by the occupiers while performing a combat mission in Donetsk Oblast, Sokolovyi said.

On 10 April, Mykhailo became one of the soldiers whom Ukraine brought back from captivity.

As Viacheslav Sokolovyi noted, a surprise awaited Mykhailo at home in Vinnytsia: on 9 April, his niece was born.

A soldier who returned from captivity. Photo: Mykhailo Kalashnyk

"Boundless joy and happiness fill my heart! I do not know the official details yet, but our Mykhailo (our Mishka) Kalashnyk has returned from captivity. Now I know how I will rejoice at our Victory!" Halyna Loshak, Head of Orativ hromada, wrote.

Background: A serviceman released from the captivity of the Russian Federation, who lost 15 kg of weight, described the conditions he had to live in for 7 months.

