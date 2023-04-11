All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Year in captivity: what is known about soldier whose conversation with his mother touched Ukraine

Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 15:20

The soldier whose poignant conversation with his mother was posted by the Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets, spent a year in captivity.

Mykhailo Kalashnyk from Vinnytsia, 24, is one of the 100 prisoners of war who were exchanged on 10 April

Source: Viacheslav Sokolovyi, Head of Vinnytsia Oblast Council.

Advertisement:

Upon returning to Ukraine, the soldier immediately called his mother. In the video, the man cries after hearing his mother's voice for the first time in a year.

"Mom, hello dear! I am in Ukraine, mom!" the freed defender says. "I knew! I believed," he hears in response.

Dmytro is a native of the Orativ hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. He was reported missing on 9 April 2022.

Later, it became known that the soldier was captured by the occupiers while performing a combat mission in Donetsk Oblast, Sokolovyi said.

On 10 April, Mykhailo became one of the soldiers whom Ukraine brought back from captivity.

As Viacheslav Sokolovyi noted, a surprise awaited Mykhailo at home in Vinnytsia: on 9 April, his niece was born.

 A soldier who returned from captivity. Photo: Mykhailo Kalashnyk

"Boundless joy and happiness fill my heart! I do not know the official details yet, but our Mykhailo (our Mishka) Kalashnyk has returned from captivity. Now I know how I will rejoice at our Victory!" Halyna Loshak, Head of Orativ hromada, wrote.

Background: A serviceman released from the captivity of the Russian Federation, who lost 15 kg of weight, described the conditions he had to live in for 7 months.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: