Ukraine brings back 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 10 April 2023, 16:37
Ukraine has brought back 100 more of its soldiers from Russian captivity.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "We managed to conduct another big PoW swap with Russia. We are bringing home 100 of our people – the military, navy, border guards, and members of the National Guard of Ukraine.

There are the defenders of the city of Mariupol, the Azovstal plant and the city of Hostomel. Some people have been seriously injured and are suffering from illnesses. We will do everything necessary for each of them to receive all the help they need."

Details: Yermak added that "this exchange was hard". He expressed his gratitude to the team that made it possible and to the Coordinative Centre for Treating the Prisoners of War specifically.

 

Separately, the coordinative centre reported that the Ukrainian side repatriated five more seriously injured Russian occupiers in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Conventions, including the only woman in Ukrainian captivity.

The condition of these persons was stabilised so that they were suitable for transportation. The repatriation, as stipulated by international humanitarian law, took place without any conditions for the Russian side.

In addition, during Ramadan, the holy month for all Muslims, Ukraine sent back two Muslim prisoners of war who fought as part of the occupation army. This was done to confirm the Ukrainian proposal to the aggressor state to exchange Muslims in an "all for all" format as a sign of respect for Muslim culture and traditions.

Quote: "We want to remind you that the Ukrainian side has sent back five seriously injured Russian occupiers able to be transported on 24 March. However, there are now significantly more injured prisoners of war in detention facilities in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories, whom the occupying state, according to the Geneva Conventions, must immediately return without preconditions."

